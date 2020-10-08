Ronald H. Waters, 87, of Cape Carteret, went home to be with his Lord and savior Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Cape Carteret Baptist Church, officiated by Steve Petty and Ken Saleeby. A private interment will follow at Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers fro Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Ronald served his country and community in several capacities. He served the federal government for 42 years; two years in the U.S. Navy and 40 years in civil service at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. He reliably and steadfastly served the technical research branch, the shop stores branch, direct stock support division in various capacities, ranging from supply item identifier to supervisory supply technician. He also served admirably as supervisory general supply specialist and as the officer-in-charge of the direct stock support division. He was awarded a Proclamation Declaration by the Commanding General to have a week designated in his honor as “Ronald Harold Waters Week.” He also served as police commissioner of Cape Carteret.
Ronald attended Freedom Way Free Will Baptist Church in Hubert. He was loved by his family, friends, neighbors and all who had the privilege to meet him.
His beloved wife of over 60 years, Frances “Fran” Waters, passed away the day after him.
Those left to cherish their memories are their sons, Wayne Waters and wife Gloria of Winterville, Jeff Waters and wife Niki of Cape Carteret and Christopher Waters of Stella; daughter-in-law, Maria Waters of Bayonne, N.J.; sister, Sybil Collins of Peletier; brother, Robert Waters and wife Lois of Peletier; grandchildren, Brian Waters, Chandler Waters, Lakota Waters and Chase Henderson; stepgrandchildren, Michael Jones, Steven Jones and Ryan Jones; great-grandchildren, Miranda Waters, Scarlett Waters and Rayland Waters; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Waters; parents, Ernest and Corrine Waters; sister, Edith Waters; and brother, Owen Waters.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.