Patricia “Ms. Pat” Rivenbark, 80, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the funeral home website for 90 days.
Patricia was born on December 4, 1940, in Palmetto, Georgia, to the late Harold and Bernice Cato. She received her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Mount Olive College. Ms. Pat faithfully served the Carteret County community in law enforcement where she was Morehead City’s first female officer. The dedication and commitment she displayed was a great example for her fellow officers over the years. She later retired from the Carteret County Sherriff’s Department after numerous years of brave service.
Ms. Pat enjoyed the beauty of her yard and the time she spent nurturing her flowers. Nothing was more satisfying than seeing the spring blooms and admiring the color they provided. If you knew Ms. Pat, you knew she had a soft spot for animals, she was known to take in every stray cat or dog that passed her way. No animal went unloved when in her care.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Joan Rapier of Greenville; daughter and confidant, Sheila Lynn Mason of Beaufort; son, Richard Lee Roper of Michigan; grandson, Senior Chief Petty Officer Shaun Gregory Mason and wife Amanda of Oxnard, CA; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Adelynn Mason; and special friends, Gregory Dale Mason of North River and Kerry Williams of Newport.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty and Clara Cato; and brother, Harold Lee Cato.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society at P.O. Box 357, Newport NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
