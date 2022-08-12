Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakuni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam. He was stationed at Cherry Point Air Station until he retired on September 28, 1975. After retirement from the United States Marine Corps, he worked 14 years at NADEPT in Civil Service. He was an accomplished welder and taught many classes at Carteret and Pamlico Community Colleges. He was an avid hunter and has many trophies to show, visiting multiple places throughout the United States to deer hunt, but always returning back to Newport, North Carolina.
Clifford was survived by his loving wife of over 64 years, Mary Ann Weaver Sanford, sisters, Duretha Loewer and Viola Gresham, 4 children, Shalla (Mike) Hemenway, Clifford Alvie Sanford Jr. (Janet), Clent Sanford, and Patrick Sharp Sanford, 3 grandchildren, Brooke (Josh) South, Cortney Sanford, and Craig Sanford, 2 great-grandchildren, Kinley South and Ava Sullivan, as well as his beloved dog, Pete (P).
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Minnie Mae and Paul Sanford, sister, Virginia, brother, Paul, brother-in-law, June Gresham, daughter, Mary Ellen Box, as well as multiple animals, including dogs, cats, racoons, chickens, guineas, pigeons, goats and a monkey!
A service honoring the life of Clifford will be held 11:00 am Monday, August 15,2022, at Noe Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC with internment immediately following at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport, NC.
A reception will follow internment at Woodman of the World Lodge at 307 Howard Blvd, Newport, NC. The family will be receiving visitors one hour prior to the service, at 10 AM at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Carteret County Humane Society, 843 Hibbs Rd, Newport, NC and/or Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
