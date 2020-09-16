Ala Jean Stover, 74, of Knightdale, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Wake Medical in Raleigh.
Her graveside service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City, officiated by Elder Mark Johnson and Elder Lovel Lowry. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Ala Jean was born Aug. 23, 1946, at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Onslow County to the late Buford and Lola Stover. She was a graduate of Morehead City High School and later Harburger Junior College, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree. Ala Jean worked for Alford Williams Office Supply in Raleigh as a bookkeeper for numerous years until her retirement.
Ala Jean was quite creative and used her many talents to paint and make beautiful custom jewelry. She also loved to sing and always had a happy melody in her heart. Ala was faithful member of Marsh Creek Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Raleigh, where she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her brothers, Larry Martin Stover and wife Johnnie of Raleigh and Leslie Stover of Cary; nieces, Sheila Martin and husband Garry of Clayton, Laura Goodwin and husband Chris of Knightdale and April Stover Turner and husband Wayne of Wilmington; and nephews, Craig Stover and wife Melissa of Holly Springs and Larry Dean Stover and wife Anna of Newport.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
