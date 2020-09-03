James Edward Brown, 83, of Atlantic Beach, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
James was a retired chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy.
His graveside service with military and masonic rites is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery Extension in New Bern.
He is survived by his wife, Mollie McCotter Brown; and a son, Mark L. Brown.
Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory of New Bern is assisting the family in their time of need.
