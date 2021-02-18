Jan Dixon, 59, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She has requested one final return to Hawaii, which will be honored at a later date.
Jan grew up in Baldwinsville, N.Y., and Greensboro. She met her husband of 41 years in Greensboro and had two children. They made the move to Beaufort in 1986, and she worked as a warehouse supervisor, clerk and office manager during her career. She also decided to work part time at “The Pig,” where she was happy and cheerful during her shifts.
She adored making people laugh and telling those embarrassing stories about her children and grandchildren. She probably had one of you if you knew her long enough.
She wanted to be remembered for her laughter, as a child of God and a follower of Jesus.
“I fail a lot but Jesus is patient!”
She is survived by her mother, Beverly Leary of Greensboro; her sister, Susan Fullford and husband Brian of St. Augustine, Fla.; her brother, Tom Leary and wife Gina of Muskegon, Mich.; her children, Gram Dixon of Beaufort and Caitlin Goodwin and husband SJ of Chesapeake, Va.; and her six grandchildren, Breanna, Austin, David, Alyssa, Cullen and Addalyn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Dixon; father, Arnold Leary; and her sister, Ruth Leary.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
