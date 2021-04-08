Frances “Fran” Corley, 78, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Faith Evangelical Bible Church, officiated by the Rev. Norman Waligora. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Frances, or Fran as she was more fondly known, was born Feb. 27, 1943, in Richmond, Va., to the late Willis and Edna Lancaster. Fran faithfully attended Faith Evangelical Baptist Church, where she was actively involved with the Women of Faith Ministry. Her natural ability to love and care for others was an asset to the church and ministry, as well as the Thrift Store for St. James Methodist Church, where she enjoyed volunteering. Fran enjoyed her neighbors and friends and her local community.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Mourie of Rosman; sons, Christopher Mourie and Robert “Robbie” Mourie, both of Richmond, Va.; stepson, Edward Corley and wife Vicki of Richmond, Va.; brother, Stan Lancaster of Richmond, Va.; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Graham Corley, in 2019.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions in memory of Fran may be made to Faith Evangelical Bible Church, 8170 Highway 70, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
