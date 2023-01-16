Captain Dewey W. Willis Jr., 45, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home.
Dewey was born on May 4, 1977, in Morehead City, NC, to Dewey Wayne Willis and Julia Weires Willis.
Dewey’s love for the ocean, and shrimp boats was his main reason for quitting school at the age of 16 and going to work on a commercial fishing boat with his father. He loved what he did and a few years later became a Captain himself, and soon became known as one of the best Captains around.
He is survived by his daughter, Kerrianna Joyce Willis and her mother, Molly Neal; father, Dewey Willis Sr; mother and stepfather, Julia and David Clark; 3 sisters, Vancy Boyd, Rebecca Willis, Deidra Priddy and husband Drew, along with many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and many close friends who were just like family to him.
There will be a celebration of life held for Dewey on January 20, 2023, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at The Newport Moose Lodge.
As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, memorial cards can be made to the family, ,c/o Julia Clark, 852 Masontown Road, Lot #26, Newport, N.C. 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
