Evelyn Jones Hill, 82, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pruitt Health Trent in New Bern.
Evelyn was born on February 6, 1941, in Mount Olive, North Carolina, to the late Henry and Ruby Jones. She loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Parkview Baptist Church. Evelyn took great pride in her home where she enjoyed spending time working in her yard. She had many happy memories of fishing from the piers along the beautiful Crystal Coast, soaking in the sun, and enjoying the rewards of a good catch.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother by her family, including her daughters, Lisa Faris and husband Chris of Ft. McCoy, FL, and Geana Hile and husband Gary of Charleston, SC; sisters, Mavis Faircloth of Garner, NC, Audrey Wheeler of Mt. Olive, NC, Kaye Holmes of Mt. Olive, NC and Anne Matthews of Turkey, NC; brother, Earl Jones of Goldsboro, NC; grandchildren, Lauren Faris Toke, Alexandra Faris, David Hile, and Lindsay Hile; and greatgrandchild, Sutton Toke.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Jones and Russell Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pruitt Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 810 Kennedy Ave., New Bern, NC 28560.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
