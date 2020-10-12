Bridgette Kathryn Iris, 54, of Hubert, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her celebration of life service is at 6 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s by the Sea in Swansboro with the Rev Michelle Bullock officiating.
She was born Sept. 29, 1966, in Wareham, Mass., to Joseph Messina Sr. and Maureen Walsh Sweerus.
Bridgette met her husband, Jon, when she was 13 and knew immediately she was going to marry him; three years later, they married. Everyone said it would not last. Thirty-nine years, four children and seven grandchildren later their love for each other had only grown. Bridgette loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her family and friends.
Bridgette earned a degree in computer science and worked as a web designer for more than 20 years. On a whim, she applied to Walmart in Swansboro. She worked there for three years and was promoted to department manager of health and beauty. Her favorite part about working at Walmart were all the wonderful friends she made.
Bridgette loved gardening, riding in her convertible Mustang and spoiling her grandchildren. The grandchildren often called on Nana to use her foolproof “Nana Magic” to convince their parents into letting them get their way.
She is survived by husband, Jon Iris; daughters, Elizabeth Montanaro and husband Nicholas of New Bern, Danielle Iris of Statesville and Diane Iris of Charlotte; son, Jonathan Iris and wife Caitlin of Swansboro; and grandchildren, Sophia, Olivia, Ava, Penelope, Beatrix, Oliver and Lilly. She is also survived by her father and stepmother, Joseph and Noreen Messina of Fla.; sisters, Dorothy Anderson and Rebecca Johnson, both of Massachusetts; brother, Joseph Messina Jr. of New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Maureen Walsh Sweerus.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Church, Rev. Michelle Bullock discretionary fund, 503 W. Broad St., Swansboro., NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.