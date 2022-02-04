James Chandler, Beaufort
James Chandler, 83, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Betty Gillikin, Williston
Betty Louise Gillikin, 84, of Williston, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Williston United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. She will be laid to rest privately in Williston Creek Cemetery. Betty was born on July 5, 1937 to Elmer and LeLa Willis Gillikin in Carteret County.
THELMA "JO" HALL, Morehead City
Thelma Josephine "Jo" Hall, 89, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Community Baptist Church in Newport, officiated by Rev. Billy Knox. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
J.J. HERBERT JR., Morehead City
J.J. Herbert Jr., 76, of Aurora and formerly of Morehead City, died peacefully on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Pruitt Health - Neuse, in New Bern. Joseph was born in Wilson, North Carolina, on July 21, 1945, to the late Joseph J. Herbert and Mary Clark Herbert. He grew up in Grifton, North Carolina and following high school, he joined the United States Navy where he honorably served 3 years.
JAMES DOUGLAS LEWIS ROSE, Pine Knoll Shores
James Douglas Lewis Rose, 85, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at his home. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
BOBBY POWELL, Newport
Bobby Powell, 84, of Newport, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Bobby was born in Greene County, North Carolina, on March 22, 1937, to the late Herman and Beulah Powell. He displayed his patriotist to his country by honorably serving in the United States Coast Guard.
NELSON WHITFORD TAYLOR III, Beaufort
Nelson Whitford Taylor III, 93, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
