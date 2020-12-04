John “Johnny” Waters, 85, of Emerald Isle, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.
His memorial service will be held by the family at a future date to be announced at Emerald Isle Baptist Church with Pastor Freddy Braswell officiating.
Born in Norfolk, Va., March 3, 1935, he grew up in Norfolk and then Richmond, Va., where he attended Thomas Jefferson High School.After graduating from Hampden-Sydney College in 1958, he taught high school history in Richmond, where he met his wife, Sally. Married in 1964, they moved to Hampden-Sydney soon thereafter, where he worked in several capacities, first as registrar and then director of admissions, until retiring as the director of alumni affairs in 1998, a role in which he will be long remembered for his work ethic, friendliness and love of the college. He also served as a volunteer on the board of Southside Community Hospital and the United Way of Prince Edward County.
He stayed busy during his 22 years of retirement in Emerald Isle. He transitioned from being an avid runner and tennis player to developing a fondness for golf. Along with Sally, he was a dedicated volunteer for many years in the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol. They were also actively involved in the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Johnny and Sally taught NAMI's signature Family To Family class for many years for those whose relatives suffered from mental illness, as well as leading a support group in Jacksonville. Johnny loved to travel and loved to visit new places, but mainly he loved meeting new people. Making and sustaining friendships was Johnny's true vocation.
He is survived by sons, John H. Waters IV of Washington, D.C., and Edmund Todd Waters of Emerald Isle; brothers, Robert Waters and wife Dale of Roanoke, Va., and RichardWaters and wife Susan of Richmond, Va.; sisters-in-law, Donna Waters of Cornelius and Ann Ward and husband Bob of Chapel Hill; nieces, Katie Dickey and husband Will, Cathy Stanley and husband Shawn and Mary Beth Neckowitz and husband Josh; and nephews, Craig Waters and wife Cyndi, David Waters and husband Will, Mark Waters and wife Cindy, Parker Waters and wife Kim and Richard Waters and wife Cindy.
Johnny is preceded in death by wife, Sally; and brother, William.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Johnny’s honor to National Alliance on Mental Illness, 309 W Millbrook Road, Ste. 121, Raleigh, NC 27609.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.