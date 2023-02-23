Karen Dawn Browning, Harkers Island
Karen Dawn Browning, 42, of Harkers Island, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at her home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
PHILLIP "GENE" EUGENE HYATT, Salter Path
Phillip "Gene" Eugene Hyatt, 77, of Salter Path, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 4th at Salter Path Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas.
ELIZABETH SALTER MASON, Sea Level
Elizabeth Salter Mason, 84, of Sea Level, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ANNA MURDOCH STEWART, Morehead City
Anna Murdoch Stewart, 73, of Morehead City, NC passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, surrounded by her family. Anna battled cancer since November 2022. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 28th at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, NC.
LINWOOD LEE ARNOLD SR., Morehead City
Linwood Lee Arnold Sr., 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 25th at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church in Mill Creek, officiated by Pastor Chad Graham.
HEINZ RISTER, Beaufort
Heinz Rister, 85, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial mass will be held at St. Egbert's Catholic Church at a later date. Heinz was born on February 10, 1938, in Husum, Germany, to the late Hans and Sophie Rister.
