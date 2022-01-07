BARBARA LEMERY, Newport
Barbara Lemery, 91, of Newport, NC, formerly of New York, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC and Carleton Funeral Home Inc., in Hudson Falls, NY.
Dorothy Hargett, Harkers Island
Dorothy Elaine Hargett, 75, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
BARBARA LEMERY, Newport
Barbara Lemery, 91, of Newport, NC, formerly of New York, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC and Carleton Funeral Home Inc., in Hudson Falls, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.