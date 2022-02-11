Michael Robert LeClair, 61, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service for Michael will be held at a later date.
Michael was born on March 10, 1960, in Onslow County, North Carolina, to Robert and Joyce LeClair. Michael was a hard worker and skilled carpenter who took great pride in his work. His eye for detail drove him to be a perfectionist with his craftsmanship. Michael loved animals and was always known to have furry friends. Fishing was his most favorite and relaxing hobby. Michael was a kind, smart, and selfless, man who was protective of his family who he loved deeply.
He is survived by his son, Nicolas LeClair; father, Robert LeClair; twin sister, Patricia LeClair; sister, Theresa LeClair Davis; nieces and nephews, Heather Davis, James Christopher Davis, Shawn Michael Davis; and great nieces and nephews, Jocelyn Lee Mills and Dylan Kyle Mills.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce LeClair.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.