Nancy Davis, 81, of Sea Level, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Joel Hancock. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Nancy ’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Nancy was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Morehead City. She was a very good interior decorator and artist. She loved her family and being “Nana” to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Glenn Martin Jr. and wife Wanda of Harkers Island; brothers, Billy Davis of Newport and Richard Davis and wife Janis of Raleigh; sisters, Ann B. Davis of Ayden and Virginia Davis, both of Beaufort; grandchildren, Michael Gillikin, Challie Martin, Brittney Martin, Bobby Martin III and Herbie Huff; and great-grandchildren, Madison Gillikin, Beau Martin and Raylee Ferrari.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Martin Sr.; daughter, Gina L. Huff; and parents, Oliver and Rosalie Davis.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
