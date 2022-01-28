Cory Curtis Rosier, 43, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1st, at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Cory was born in Gainesville, Florida on August 27, 1978. He was adopted by Wilbur and Jane Rosier and it was often said he was his dad’s favorite. Cory was a very caring and selfless man who had a big heart for all. He was an incredible son, supportive brother, his children were the light of his life, and he was an amazing hero and “big brother” to baby Wayne and Samantha.
What defined Cory was his service to the United States Army. His brave dedication and commitment were proven throughout his 13 years of honorable service. As a Blackhawk mechanic and Air Crew Chief, Cory spent time overseas and obtained numerous decorations including, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army Good Conduct, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Expeditionary Medal, and Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star. Cory was certainly proud to serve his country.
He is survived by his sons, Warren Rosier and Christian Rosier; mother, Jane Rosier; brother, Shawn; sisters, Marlo Zieverink and Heather Willard; and he was a hero and big brother to baby Wayne and Samantha “Little Sis” Chambers. Also surviving him is Wayne Chambers Sr. who was a father figure to Cory.
Cory was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur W. Rosier.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
