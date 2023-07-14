Kim A. Rains, 59, of Atlantic Beach, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Carteret Health Care, after battling a long illness.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, July 17th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Kim was born on September 29, 1963, in Kinston, to Sonny and Ann Rains. She grew up in Atlantic Beach and was a graduate of West Carteret High School.
Kim was a realtor for Rains Realty of Atlantic Beach for over 25 years. She loved meeting new people and showing them properties.
Living on the coast, Kim loved being on the water. Her pets and animals meant the world to her. She enjoyed cooking new dishes to taste and share with her friends. Kim had a creative talent through painting and drawing. She had a loving and caring heart and was loved by all her friends and family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, the loves of her life, Eddie Braxton and Kris Braxton, both of Atlantic Beach, and Brandon Shirley, of Newport, who was like a third son; her beloved little dog, Tiny; parents, Sonny and Ann Rains, of Atlantic Beach; brother, Buck Rains and wife Jennie, of Newport; nieces, Summer Rains, of Newport, and Meredith Rains, and her children, Talan and Tate, of Harkers Island.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Raine Nichole Braxton, and grandparents, Floyd and Thelma Rains and Neil and Virginia Howell.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.