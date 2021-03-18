Rubye Frances Taylor Edwards, 80, of Holly Springs, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Transitions Life Care Hospice in Raleigh.
Her memorial service is at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Mrs.Rubye was born Dec. 13, 1940, to the late Tilmon A. Taylor Sr. and Almeta Dickinson Taylor. She was raised in Sea Level in a wonderful, Christian family of eight children. She faithfully served the Lord all of her life and loved life on the Crystal Coast.
She attended Mount Olive College and graduated from Duke University’s radiology program. She was employed at Duplin General Hospital in Kenansville and Carteret General Hospital, now Carteret Health Care, in Morehead City. She was a beloved childcare provider for many years. She was later employed at Trinity Center in Pine Knoll Shores. Mrs. Rubye was a member of the Eastern Star, the Fidelis Sunday school class at First Baptist Church in Morehead City and faithfully served as a leader of several of the local Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops in Carteret County.
She is survived by her two daughters, Alicia Corbett and husband David of Selma and Robin Edwards of Holly Springs; son, Daniel Taylor Edwards and wife Sharon of Fuquay-Varina; five grandchildren, Ashleigh Jones, Tymothy Jones, Maddie Edwards, Noah Edwards and Amelia Edwards; sisters, Ruth Fulcher of Sea Level and Susan Lindemann of Havelock; brothers, Tilmon A. Taylor Jr. and Harry G. Taylor Sr., both of Sea Level; many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved; and special pets, Tucker, Grayson, Ella and Rocky, who brought her great joy in her last days.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lennon Edwards; three sisters, Joyce Carol, Alice Faye and Laura Elizabeth Taylor; sister-in-law, Gloria Jean Taylor; brother-in-law, Grady Fulcher Sr.; and special pets, Ellie, Cody and Boots.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
