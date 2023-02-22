Susan Willis Salter, 73, of Atlantic, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Pruitt Health - Sea Level.
Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, February 23rd at Sea Level Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce and Rev. Paul Harris. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, February 22nd at Sea Level Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest privately at Nelson Bay Cemetery. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Susan was born on March 24, 1949, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late William “Bill” and Mamie Willis. Her natural ability to love and care for others led her into a fulfilling career as a nursing assistant. She was an encouragement to many people throughout her lifetime and especially her patients at Snug Harbor. In her early days, she worked as a pharmacy technician at the old Sea Level Hospital, which was a division of Duke University Hospitals.
Susan had a beautiful talent for playing the piano and used that special gift to bless others. She brought joy and meaning to so many over the years. Her other talent was making the most amazing chocolate pies and she loved making stewed ducks. Going clamming was one of her favorite activities. But there was nothing she enjoyed more than rocking her grandbabies and great grandbabies and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her companion, Kendall Guthrie of Straits; daughter, Jamie Taylor (Wayne) of Atlantic; son, Billy Taylor and wife Judy of Atlantic; step-daughter, Stella Salter of Beaufort; sister, Catherine Daugherty of New Bern; grandchildren, Dustin Taylor (Anna) of Greenville, Gregory Taylor (Morgan) of Atlantic, Avery Weekman (Zane) of Buies Creek, Ethan Salter of Beaufort, Karlyn Salter of Beaufort, Robin Malcom of Moncks Corner, SC, Samantha Salter of Moncks Corner, SC, and Bailey Willis of Atlantic; and great grandchildren, Beau Taylor, Ivan Taylor, and Kylie Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everette Salter; and grandson, Jake Taylor.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Sea Level Methodist Church, Post Office Box 170, Sea Level, NC 28577.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
