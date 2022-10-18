Charles “Hal” Silver died peacefully at the age of 84 in his Hubert home October 8, 2022, surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness.
His passing was mourned by the Swansboro community where he’d been a resident since 1975 and his friends at Swansboro United Methodist Church. He was born May 16, 1938, in Marion, NC to Mary Kent Silver Parker, the second of three children.
He is survived by his sister Melissa McKinney; cousins Priscilla Golas of South Carolina and Ronald Cooke of Hickory, NC; his partner of 54 years, William David Pinsky of Hubert and several beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his partner of 52 years, Dr. Oscar Schindelar.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Oct 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Swansboro United Methodist Church with Pastor Kevin Baker officiating. There will be a reception following the service at Hal and David’s home, located at 130 Harbour Dr. Hubert, NC. 28539.
Hal attended Appalachian State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He then moved to the D.C. area in 1960 where he was a high school biology teacher in Arlington, Va until 1975 when he and David permanently settled in the Swansboro area with Oscar who had found employment at a local medical practice. Construction on the partners’ Hubert home on the intercoastal waterway began in October 1975, while Hal taught science at Northwoods Park Middle School in Jacksonville from 1978 to 1982.
In the early 70s, the trio purchased several buildings at the far end of the Swansboro Historic District with plans to establish a fine gift and flower shop called Through the Looking Glass while renting available space to prospective retail establishments. These Church Street businesses collectively became the Port O’ Swannsborough, LLC which served as a base from which Hal and his partners would help champion a decades-long effort to promote other commercial opportunities while actively encouraging an infusion of local artists, musicians, and festivals to the Swansboro area.
Hal was a member of the Swansboro Rotary Club and served as its president in 1981-1982. In effort to unify area businesses, he helped form the Swansboro Merchants Association where he would also serve as president. A dedicated member of the Swansboro Chamber of Commerce and the Swansboro Military Affairs Committee, Hal remained a fierce promoter for the town and its growing number of businesses throughout his life. He and his partners frequently hosted large parties at their home over the years knowing that building relationships was pivotal to their community’s overall success. Hal and his partners were active supporters of town festivals and celebrations and were regularly called upon to provide sponsorships and financial support for projects and events benefiting Swansboro. Hal’s many civic actions and extensive work on behalf of the town led to him being honored as its Man of the Year in 2014, and he and David were awarded the Samuel Swann Bland Outstanding Community Service Award in 2017, Swansboro’s highest honor.
As the public relations point man for Through the Looking Glass, Hal principally managed the flower shop, handling orders and assisting with designs and deliveries. He took immense pleasure delivering flowers to the elderly, frequently giving out hugs and singing “Happy Birthday” if the situation called for it. A man of profound Christian faith, Hal regularly attended Swansboro United Methodist Church, sang in its choir, and taught Sunday school to middle school aged children for more than 25 years.
During his life, dogs always held a special place in Hal’s heart and over the decades, he and his partners owned more than half a dozen to include schnauzers, German shepherds, and rescues. He also had a passion for nurturing plants, trees, flowers and wildlife in his backyard, and ducks were a frequent visitor to the shop where he fed them regularly.
Hal always gave generously to hundreds of causes he believed in and people who needed his help, expecting nothing in return. With a deep baritone voice and an engaging smile, Hal was a cherished member and staunch advocate for the Swansboro community for more than 47 years and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hal’s memory may be made to PAWS: Pet Adoption & Welfare Society of Carteret County, 5042 Mattie St. Morehead City, NC 28557 or Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary at 119 Doe Dr, Hubert, NC. 28539. For more information, visit www.pawsofcarteret.org and www.possumwoodacres.org.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.