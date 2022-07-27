Stanton “Jerry” Skallerud Jr., 80, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 29, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. John B. Thompson Jr. The family received friends an hour prior to the service as well as a reception following. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.
Stanton, or Jerry as he was most fondly known, was born on April 14, 1942, in Montevideo, Minnesota, to the late Stanton and Alice Skallerud.
With great devotion and love for his country, Jerry honorably served in the United States Marines for 21 years. He later worked as an Aircraft Mechanic at Cherry Point from 1995 until 2007. As a further symbol of commitment to his country and fellow men in arms, Jerry was a proud member of the Newport VFW, 8986.
Jerry had a wonderful personality, loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was a loving father and proud grandfather whose grandsons were the apple of his eye.
He is survived by his sons, Stanton J. Skallerud III (Amy) of Santa Ana, CA and Scott Skallerud of Newport; sister, Susan Engelhart (Michael) of Chicago, IL; stepsisters, Sandy and Kathy, both of Iowa; stepbrother, John Skallerud of Montana;grandchildren, Jackson and Brady; best friends, Elizabeth and Jim Reeves of Turlock, CA; and fury companion, his dog, Scooter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
