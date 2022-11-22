Guy Funston, 86, of Newport, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley.
Guy was born on July 11, 1936, in Mt. Kisco, New York, to the late William and Emma Funston. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Guy had a knack for selling vintage items and antiques. In his spare time, he was a member of the Lions Club in Chatham County, and a past member of the Moose Lodge in Sanford. Guy was awarded the N.C. State Young Farmer of the Year award. He will be cherished as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife, Daryl of the home; daughter, Sharon Kemp (Tommy) of Franklinton, N.C.; son, Steve Funston of Stuart, Florida; brother, Pete Funston (Joy) of Stuart, Florida; grandchildren, Brandi Glidewell, Megan Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Allison Glidewell, Samuel Glidewell, Madison Hamilton, Gabby Hamilton, and many sweet cats.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, William Kent Funston and Todd Funston.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
