Manly Mason Pollard, 93, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Gardens of Trent Memory Care Facility.
His funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. David Price. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend his service will be available to view on his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Manly was born on May 11, 1928, in Newport to the late George and Sarah Pollard. He was the youngest of five children, and he was very family oriented and enjoyed their close relationships. He enjoyed camping in the North Carolina Mountains. He was very selfless, kind, and generous and he always found a way to help others in need. He was detailed oriented and was well known for his well-manicured lawn and enjoyed working in his garden and he took great pride in his roses. He was a Volunteer Fireman with the Newport Fire Department; he was also very active in helping the development of growth in the Town of Newport. He always had a camera in his hands during family gatherings capturing every moment.
He is survived by his wife, Lavonne Pollard of the home; daughters, Karen Allen and husband Forrest of Newport, Janet Heath and husband R.J. of Farmville, Angie DiNello and husband Frank of Savannah, GA and Lisa Bristle and husband Jim of Newport; stepchildren, Danny Garner, Tommy Garner, and Julie Quinlan, and their families; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Elizabeth Mayhew and Duella Emory; and brother, Sam Pollard, Sr.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Gardens of Trent Memory Care Facility as well as the Hospice Staff of AseraCare Hospice for the excellent care given.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 2317- B Executive Circle, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
