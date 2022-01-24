Hubert “David” Davis, 80, of Havelock, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23,2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ted Erskine. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City. For those unable to attend, his service may be viewed on his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the website for 90 days.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home.
David was born January 11,1942 in Greenup, Kentucky to the late Ulysses and Bertha Davis. He was a quiet, simple, thankful, grateful, and patient person who was always thinking of others. He loved a good joke, working in the yard, he had a great appetite, loved to eat sweets, and all kinds of food. He was a big family man, loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Michael Davis and wife, Cathy Davis of Newport; sisters, Joyce Kay Armentrout and Mary Roxie Liming both of Wellston, OH; brothers, Bob Davis of Wellston, OH, Clyde Davis and wife Linda of Gallipolis, OH, and Howard Davis of Wellston, OH; grandchildren, Ashley Murrell, Matthew Davis and Charles Davis; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Friend, Farrah Friend, Kameron Friend, Keifer Friend, Jace Murrell, Eli Davis, and Colleen Davis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Thompson Davis, also several siblings.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.