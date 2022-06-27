Martha Sue Mungo, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on June 21, 2022, at home.
The family will celebrate her life privately per Martha's request.
Martha is survived by her lifelong partner of 27 years, Marvin Jerry Price of Morehead City; two daughters, Rebecca Bailey and husband, Chris of Morehead City, and Hope Young of Morehead City; three grandchildren, Christopher Anthony, Cameron, and Leila; four great grandchildren, A’Yonna, Julien, Ava-Marie, Christopher Anthony Jr.; stepdaughters, Amanda, and Tami; brother, Arey Wilson Grady Jr. and wife, Mary Ann; sister, Laura Cuthbertson; and her fur babies, Mr. Tom, and Big Bird.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, Larry Gene Mungo; her parents, Arey Wilson Grady Sr., and Martha Ernestine Grady.
Donations may be made to Carteret County Humane Society and Animal Shelter by mail at 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570, or by visiting the website www.cchsshelter.com/donate/
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.