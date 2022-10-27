AUDREY MITCHELL PINER, Atlantic Beach
Audrey Mitchell Piner, 86, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Service information and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Herbert Phillips III, Morehead City
Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
DOROTHY "DOT" ALICE KARCHER, Newport
Dorothy "Dot" Karcher, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Munden Funeral Home. Full obituary forthcoming. As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
RICHARD "DICK" DEXTER EUBANKS SR., Beaufort
Richard "Dick" Dexter Eubanks Sr., 97, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home. A graveside service, with military honors, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, to be announced. Richard, or Dick as he was known by all, was born on December 19, 1924, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late John and Lula Eubanks, one of seventeen children.
STEVE BLACKBURN SR., Havelock
Steve Blackburn Sr., 48, of Havelock, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C.
Stewart Granger Ross, New Bern
Stewart Granger Ross, Sr., 57, of New Bern died at his residence on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete.He is survived by his companion, Latasha McLean of the home; son, Stewart Granger Ross, Jr.; daughters, LySana ShaRell Ross, Sierra Warren; brother, Gerald Ross; sisters, Queen Elizabeth Ross, Joselle Ross.
Anthony Raynor, New Bern
Anthony Raynor, 63, of New Bern died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at ECU Medical Center, Greenville, NC. Arrangements are pending.
Edward Earl Murrell, New Bern
Edward Earl "Fuzzy" Murrell,76, of New Bern a native of Jones County passed Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the residence of his sister Margie Payton 3708 Ten Mile Fork Rd., Trenton with family by his side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.