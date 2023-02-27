JAMES EVANS, Havelock
James Evans, 71, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
ANNA MARIE MERCED, Atlantic Beach
Anna Marie Merced, 64, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of Anna’s life will be held at a later date. Anna was born on December 22, 1958, in Brooklyn, New York. She will be forever treasured as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
PAUL ALAN MYERS, Newport
Paul Alan Myers, 65, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
DAVID "DAVE" COLLINSNewport
David “Dave” Collins, 72, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Dave was born on January 23, 1951, in California. He is survived by his wife, Susan Collins; sons, Michael Collins and Mark Collins (Elizabeth), all of Newport.
MS. LAURA BARROW-BRYANT, Morehead City
Ms. Laura Barrow-Bryant, 85, of Morehead City, entered into the presence of the Lord the morning of Saturday, February 25, 2023. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 5th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Pastor Tim Marriner and Pastor Shadrach Barrow.
