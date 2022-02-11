LCDR James (Jim) Clinton Kraft, USN (Ret.), 80, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, Feb. 9, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, Feb. 17,2022 at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City. The family will receive friends the evening prior from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. He will be inurned at the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium, at a later date.
Jim was born January 22, 1942, to Clinton Joseph and Mary Jane Cantwell Kraft in Washington, D.C., moving to Charleston, West Virginia at age 12. Upon graduation from Charleston Catholic High School, Jim matriculated at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, a member of the 10th company (The Terrible Tenth). While at the Academy, Jim met his future wife, Karyl on weekend leave in New Orleans. Jim graduated in 1964. Shortly after graduation, he and Karyl were married. Jim served in the Navy for twenty (20) years in multiple billets, both at sea, on shore, and around the globe, including a short tenure in Vietnam, and a one-year tour on Diego Garcia. His last duty station was as Naval Port Control Officer at the port of Morehead City. Upon retirement in 1984, he and Karyl, with their two sons, Jim and Andy, decided to make Morehead City home, and Jim entered the Investment Advisory business with Interstate/Johnson Lane, retiring from BB&T Scott & Stringfellow in December 2007.
A number of interests kept Jim occupied, especially his love of all things Navy, particularly his continued involvement with the Naval Academy, working with aspiring applicants to Annapolis as the local Blue & Gold officer. In addition, his love of antique cars kept him busy not only with his own cars, but also serving multiple terms as the president of the local chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America.
He also served terms on the Carteret Community College Foundation, was an active member of the Rotary Club of Morehead City - Noon, serving a term as club president, and as President of the North Carolina Maritime Museum. Always active in his church, Jim served faithfully in numerous roles within the St. Egbert Catholic Church Community and was actively involved with his boys in Cub and Boy Scouts.
Jim is survived by his wife of fifty-seven (57) years, Karyl, his two sons, James B. Kraft (Melanie) of Newport and Andrew C. Kraft (Lenora) of Apex, and his dear grandchildren: James A. "Alex" Kraft, Ryan H. Kraft, Camden E. Kraft, and Hunter A. Kraft, his sister, Kitty Strauss Rosenthal (Richard) of Cincinnati, OH and her sons, Matthew A. Strauss and Michael C. Strauss.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Clinton J. and Mary Jane Cantwell Kraft, his sister, Loretto Ann Kraft, and his brother-in-law, Peter J. Strauss.
The family would like to thank Dr. Luis Cuervo of the Raab Clinic, Dr. Tom Bates, Dr. Ash Guirgues, Mr. Steve Huber, Dr. John Rickabaugh, Dr. Bill Walker and the staff of Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for their care and compassion during this very difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the US Naval Academy Alumni Association or St. Egbert Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
