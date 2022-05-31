Carolyn Holt Brown, 74 of Newport passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, the graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Smithwood Christian Church Cemetery 6809 Kimesville Rd. in Liberty, NC 27298.
Carolyn’s passion and love was spending time with her children and friends. She enjoyed working at The Captains Table and her favorite pastimes were playing games on her phone, coloring and reading her Bible.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Carter, Johnnie Holt, Jr., Brian Holt and April Priest; two sisters Jean Campbell and Ann Watson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Johnnie Michael Holt and her mother Ruth Kathleen Carrol.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.