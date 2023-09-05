Herman Wallace Ireland, 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at his home.
A funeral service to honor Herman’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 7th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Tim Marriner. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Herman was born on April 12, 1940, to the late James and Mamie Ireland. He was a kind-hearted and compassionate soul whose presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
A proud veteran, Herman honorably served in the Navy, protecting and serving his country. His commitment and sacrifice were a true testament to his patriotism and dedication.
As a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Herman found encouragement and comfort in his faith.
Herman had a passion for the great outdoors, particularly fishing, boating, and visiting the Cape. Whether casting his line into the crystal-clear waters or feeling the wind in his hair as he cruised along scenic routes, he found joy and tranquility in these activities. His zest for life and adventurous spirit were contagious, often inspiring others to embrace their own passions.
Herman was a devoted family man, having shared 40 years of love and companionship with his adoring wife Gloria. He was a loving and supportive father to his daughters and a doting grandfather. Family was always at the center of Herman's life, and he cherished every moment spent with his loved ones.
Herman leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and resilience. His spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate to have known him.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lisa Hill and husband Bobby and Linda Touhey and husband Bob, all of Morehead City; brother, Jim L. Ireland of Longview, Texas; and grandchildren, Jacob Edwards and Sarah Beth Hill.
In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria Morton Ireland.
As an expression of sympathy flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Herman and Gloria Ireland Scholarship Fund at Carteret Community College, 3505 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
