Steven Wayne Gaskill, 68, of Sea Level, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 28, 2021.
His service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony following the service at Styron Creek Cemetery in Sea Level.
Stevie was born Jan. 16, 1953, to William and Betty Gaskill of Sea Level. Stevie lost his mother at age 5 and grew up with his father, surrounded by his loving grandparents, aunts and cousins. He spent many hours working on the water clamming. A good day to Stevie was being out on the sound, looking for treasures. He had an extensive collection of Indian relics, which he both collected and gifted over the years. Stevie was a talented craftsman and enjoyed creating folk art, carving birds or little boats. He taught himself how to play both the guitar and banjo and enjoyed playing in his free time. Stevie was always a jack of all trades and spent his later years cutting grass and fixing mowers and other small engines. He was a kind, loving and generous person. Stevie will be deeply missed by his family, friends, neighbors and Sea Level community.
Stevie is survived by his aunt, Ann Brohawn of Davis; his uncle, Ralph Glenn Taylor of Marshallberg; special stepdaughter, Maudia Harvey and her sons of Atlantic; special neighbor and friend, Julian W. Gaskill; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Betty Taylor Gaskill; and his grandparents Avery and Thelma Taylor and William and Etta Gaskill.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made in Stevie’s name to Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.