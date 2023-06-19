Evelyn J. Erath, 92, of Morehead City, formerly of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living, surrounded by family.
The family will celebrate Evelyn’s life on Saturday, July 15th, 11:00 am, at First Presbyterian Church of Morehead City.
Evelyn was born on January 31st, 1931, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to the late Arthur and Mildred McIntyre, and lived her younger years in Yonkers and in Ozone Park, New York. She grew up in a very close family, and spent time at Coney Island, Bear Mountain, and the family bungalow near Fort Montgomery.
She married her husband, Robert L, Erath, in 1950. After living a few years in Woodhaven, New York, they moved to Seaford, Long Island, where they built their first home and raised four children. Large family gatherings were frequent, and they spent many days boating on the south shore of Long Island with their children and friends. They built their retirement home in Pine Knoll Shores in 1988.
Evelyn was a talented quilter and loved bird watching and gardening. She was a great cook and prepared her treasured family recipes, enjoyed by many generations. She also enjoyed traveling and genealogy, spending many hours researching family history.
Her strong faith played a significant role in her life. She and her family attended Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Seaford, and she became a member of First Presbyterian of Morehead City after moving to North Carolina.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter, Janice Steinberg, of Pine Knoll Shores; sons, Kurt Erath, of Glen Allen, VA, Paul Erath (Ellen), of Sayville, NY, and Neil Erath (Margaret), of Chester, NJ; grandchildren, Alison, Kristen, Eric, Lauren, Julie, Douglas, James, Erica, and Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Timothy, Madelyn, Hailee, and Luke.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert L. Erath, and her brother, Arthur J. McIntyre Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Humane Society.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
