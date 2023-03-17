Gene Corey Willis, 59, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
Gene Corey was a lifelong commercial fisherman, but was enjoying his new career as a Harkers Island Bridge Tender.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Lindsay Lou Willis of Harkers Island; son, Joshua Willis and his wife of Baltimore, MD; daughter, Devon Willis of Straits; son, Hunter Willis of Harkers Island; two grandchildren; stepson, Remington Yeomans of Otway; stepson, Gunner Yeomans of Harkers Island; stepdaughter, Shellby Yeomans of Davis; his father, Samuel Willis of Harkers Island; his beloved dog, Fefe; sister, Ava Gnann Willis of Harkers Island; two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Willis; maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Beulah Fulford.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
