Frederick “Fred” Mac Griffith, 80, of Hubert, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday December 15, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born May 17, 1942, in Inglewood, CA, a son to the late Robert “Bud” and Elsie Quisenberry Griffith.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 10:00am, at Swansboro United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Baker officiating. Burial will be at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Fred was known for his strong work ethic and unwavering moral code. At age seven he started picking strawberries during summer “vacation” in the Portland, Oregon fields and was later fired for throwing blackberries at the girls. His next job as a newspaper boy required him to ride enough miles uphill both ways to qualify for the Olympics! His resume continued to grow at age 11, working for his Grandma Moody at her apartment building in Los Angeles as a maintenance worker, and this was also where his faith journey began. Grandma Moody led him to Jesus Christ, and he continued to be a faithful follower the rest of his life. He served on various church committees at several United Methodist Churches in the area, but his favorite was on the Security Team, since he was able to carry a handgun while also protecting his brothers and sisters in Christ.
In his teen years, his love of fast cars came into focus with his favorite being his first car, a 1951 Mercury. He reupholstered the seats in tuck & roll design and added lights under the dash to make the floors glow red. This is proof that he was a trendsetter since this comes standard in cars these days. This is also when he began dating the love of his life, Mary-Ellen Rivera, when she was 16, much to her father’s displeasure. He even taught her how to drive a stick-shift right before he was shipped overseas to Vietnam. Their love never wavered, and they celebrated their 60th anniversary in August of this year. He loved camping, motorcycles, John Deere tractors, fast cars, and even designed and built his own custom workshop from the ground-up. He never met a stranger, and was a friend to all animals, but dogs were his favorite. Fun fact: Eight years ago, he broke a dog out of jail and gave Sassy a new “leash” on life.
Fred’s love of his country led him to join the United States Marine Corps at age 17 during the Vietnam War. He faithfully served his country for 22 years with his final two years at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. He retired at the rank of Master Sergeant. He continued in the same field of communications as a civil service employee for another 26 years. He was not one to tell stories or brag about all of his awards and medals. He was a man of a few words and chose to serve rather than to be served. “A good reputation and respect are worth more than silver and gold. Proverbs 22:1 (CEV)”
He is survived by wife, Mary-Ellen Rivera Griffith of the home; sons, Michael Griffith of Cornelius, NC, and David Griffith of Hubert; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; and a brother, Craig Broderick of San Antonio, TX.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Griffith and a sister, Barbara Hernandez.
Since purple is the ribbon color for pancreatic cancer, the family request that, if possible, you wear something purple to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Swansboro United Methodist Church https://swansboroumc.churchcenter.com/giving or to www.cancer.org, earmarked for pancreatic cancer.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
