John Richard Russell, 64, of Huntersville, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. He has family in Carteret County.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bayview Cemetery, officiated by Jonathan S. Russell. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through John ’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
John was born Dec. 6, 1956, in Mecklenburg County to Ernest and Ida Russell. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He loved eating cold spaghetti and loved putting barbecue sauce on most things he ate, and he loved coaching his son in baseball. He was an avid drummer. He was loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan S. Russell and wife Teresa of Saginaw, Mich.; life partner, Debbie Rappe; father, Ernest Eugene Russell Jr. of Morehead City; sisters, Ann Drown and husband John of Summerville, S.C., and Susan Gerlach and husband Mark of Washington; and grandchildren, Michael Russell, Lexi Russell and Leah Russell.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Rivers Eaton Russell; and brother, Robert E. Russell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
