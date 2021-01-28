William J. Jones, 81, of Havelock, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, officiated by the Rev. Jim Daub. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through William’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
William was born in Buck, Pa., to George and Aleta Jones. He grew up in Millersville, Pa. At age 18, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served active and reserve for 32 years and worked as a hospital corpsman. He enjoyed being an umpire for various youth leagues around Havelock, and he worked with handicapped children.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Jones of the home; daughters, Shelly Rideout and husband Kevin of Havelock and Wendy A. Powers and husband Travis of Morehead City; grandchildren, Harry Bitts and wife Lisa of Havelock, Michelle Wilkerson and husband Howard of Knightdale, Hunter Stephenson of Newport, Kevin Rideout II of Sturgon Bay, Wis., and Joanie Weber and husband Justin of Farmville; and great-grandchildren, Lilyauna Bitts, Noah Ward, Cameron Bitts, Reagan Wilkerson and Tanner Wilkerson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Aleta Jones; son, Kelley Saugrey; and a sister, Aleta Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of William Jones to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness St., Greenville, NC 27834, or American Heart Association, P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations of Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.