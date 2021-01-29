Frances Ramey Beasley, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. David Price. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Frances’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Frances was a founding and faithful member of Morehead City Church of Christ. She was a past member of the Antique Auto Club. She was a loving mother, wonderful grandmother and loving great-grandmother. She was known to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as “Granny Paney.”
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Beasley McAfee and husband Michael of Pensacola, Fla.; son, Harvey Wayne Beasley Jr. and wife Louise of Havelock; sisters, Allison Harris and husband Richard of Florida and Emogene Word of Kentucky; grandchildren, Tripp Beasley, Karl Beasley, Amanda Johnson, Mary Beth Pate, Ryan McAfee and Emily McAfee; and great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kamryn, Colin, Adelyn, Landon, Olen, Grayson, Elsie and Everett.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Harvey Wayne Beasley Sr.; parents, George W. Ramey and Julia Ann Ramey; and brothers, Leon Ramey, Rondall Ramey, Roscoe Ramey and Robert Ramey.
The family will receive from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
