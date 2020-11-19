Myrl Maness McCotter, 84, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home.
There will be no service.
Myrl was born April 3, 1936, in Corinth, W.Va., to the late Paul and Edith Hill Maness. Her minister father moved his family to Oriental, followed by Mt. Olive, where she graduated from high school. After graduating from East Carolina College with music and English degrees, Myrl married her high school sweetheart, Willis “Bill” Gallop McCotter. They moved to Petersburg, Va., where Myrl taught school and raised their three children. She was very active at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, singing in the choir and helped lead the United Methodist Women. Retiring in 1996, their desire to return to eastern North Carolina brought Bill and Myrl to Morehead City, where they became active members of First United Methodist Church. Myrl’s hobbies were reading and writing. She was published in Guidepost and The Upper Room and authored a book supporting the reconciliation of the church with the LBGTQ community.
Myrl is survived by her daughter, Michele Andrews and husband William of Madison, Ala.; sons, Wesley McCotter and wife Sherry of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Shannon McCotter and wife Roberta of Morehead City; sister, Beth Maness of Southern Pines; grandchildren, Brittany Patterson and husband Derek, Caitlin Shoemake and husband Josh, Joshua McCotter and wife Britnee, Noah Andrews and wife Chelsea, Courtney McCotter and Hannah McCotter; and 8\eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Willis “Bill” McCotter; and brother, Paul Wesley Maness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Feed the Children or PFLAG, c/o Aiken UU Church, P.O. Box 2231, Aiken, SC 29802.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.