Elisabeta "Ellen" Simpson, 95, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 8 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Services will be private.
Her dream as a young adult was to immigrate to America. That dream was fulfilled in 1955, when she entered Ellis Island and ultimately resided in Charleston, S.C. Soon after, Ellen met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Simpson of Beaufort. They were married in 1957. Ellen worked as a homemaker while her husband served in the U.S. Air Force. His service allowed them to travel the world together.
Ellen was an expert seamstress, an avid gardener and an amazing cook and baker. She embraced her tasks with love and perfection. As an active member of North River United Methodist Church, she loved to help and serve. She loved all of God's beautiful creations and taught that the best things in life are free. Ellen became very well known for putting a European flair on Down East cooking. Nobody ever turned down at seat at her table.
Many thanks and heartfelt gratitude to all who cared for her at Snug Harbor, the Crystal Coast Hospice House and to Doctor Jamie Crosswell for your love and compassion. The family will never forget any of you.
She is survived by her children, Julie Cole and Nancy Geer and husband Paul, all of Beaufort, and Walter Eisenacher and wife Suzy of Feucht, Germany; granddaughters, Christina and Kornelia; grandson, Matthew; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” K. Simpson; parents, Juliane and Johannes Eisenacher; sister, Margot; and brother, Matthew.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Crystal Coast Hospice House online at crystalcoasthospicehouse.org or 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570; to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, online at alzfdn.org, or 322 Eighth Ave., 16 Floor, New York, NY 10001; or to North River United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 647, Beaufort, NC, 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City.
(Paid obituary)
