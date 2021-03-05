Harley Meeks Jr., 87, of Emerald Isle, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home.
Services will take place at a later date.
Harley was born Feb. 24, 1934, in Plymouth, W.Va., to the late Herbert and Blanche Meeks. After he graduated from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he honorably served for four years. Following the military, Harley attended West Virginia State College and worked faithfully as a painting contractor for Union Carbide. In the early 2000s he and his wife Phyllis moved to Carteret County, where they loved living near the beach. The Crystal Coast was ideal for Harley’s love for fishing and the water. Harley loved his family and friends and cherished spending quality time with all of them. He faithfully attended St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro, where he was a member.
He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Lee Meeks of the home; daughter, Belinda Meeks-Codella of Emerald Isle; sister, Joann Walls; brother, Guy Meeks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Meeks; sisters, Virginia Dare McClintock, Molly Brown, Eunice Null, Betty McGrew and Katie Muck; and son-in-law, Canio Codella Jr.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Harley may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
