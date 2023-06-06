Gerard Picard
Gerard Picard "Gerry", 91, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at North Pinellas Hospice Care Center, Fl. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Born 1931 in Fort Kent, Maine. Gerry was one of seventeen children to Regina Lafarriere and Joseph Picard.
JOHNISE WINBERRY CULPEPPER, Mill Creek
Johnise Winberry Culpepper, 88, of Mill Creek, North Carolina, passed away following a brief illness on Monday, June 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 17th at Munden Funeral Home.
JANICE RAY LEWIS DITTO, Morehead City
Janice Ray Lewis Ditto, 87, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Nelson Hopkins.
DOROTHY "DOTTIE" BURT PRICE, New Bern
Dorothy "Dottie" Burt Price, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
