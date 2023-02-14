Byron Lee Guthrie, 31, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Byron Lee was born on November 26, 1991, in New Bern, North Carolina. At the early age of 3 he had a desire to help his mom with cooking and learning all he could in the kitchen. This led to a lifetime passion of cooking, which was a career path he thoroughly enjoyed. Byron Lee loved to read and expand his knowledge. His intelligence through the written word was incredible.
With his father passing away when Byron Lee was just 13, he helped raise his little brother who was only 8 at the time. Byron Lee adored his children and took the role of father seriously. He will be remembered as an amazing, wonderful and loving father.
He is survived by his daughter, Aubrey Elizabeth Guthrie of Newport; son, Christopher David Guthrie of Newport; mother, Christie Guthrie of Jacksonville; and brother, James Thomas Guthrie of Hamstead.
Byron Lee was preceded in death by his father, Dave Guthrie; maternal grandparents, Byron and Leda Lawrence; paternal grandparents, Elmer Lee and Nannie Guthrie; and beloved great-grandmother, Eula Lewis.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
