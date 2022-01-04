Christina Mae Garner, 42, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Christina was born in Amory, Mississippi, on January 26, 1979, to Allen and Judy Garner. Living on the coast was perfect for Christina as she loved being outdoors, near the open waters and spending time boating. She appreciated music and always enjoyed the beat of her favorite songs. Her forever smile was a welcome sight and her fun character ensured that there was never a dull moment when she was around. If you knew Christina then you would have heard her favorite sayings, “Bah, ha, ha”, “I love you to the moon and back”, and “Infinity and beyond”. Her love for her family was strong. Christina will be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
She is survived by her daughter, Raegann Garner of the home; son, Devan Garner and wife Leura of the home; mother, Judy Garner of the home; sisters, Melissa Garner Davis and Daryl Styron of Williston, Kathy Jo Hacker of Amory, MS, Trisha Flint of South Carolina, and Stephanie Burks of North Carolina; brothers, Richard Hacker of Amory, MS, Andrew Solano of Savannah, GA, and Jonathan Morgan of Virginia; granddaughter, Savannah Garner; partner, Amanda Styron; aunts, Joyce Parish, Gail Parish, Domi Tice, and Vicki Collins; uncles, Billy Parish and Ron Collins; nephews, Cooper Davis and Ryan Hryniszak Jr., along with several other nieces and nephews; cousins, Jason Parish, Adam Parish; many loved and lifelong friends; and fury dog companion, Kyro.
Christina was preceded in death by her father, Allen Howard Garner Jr.; brother, David Hacker; maternal grandparents, Vernon and Vernie Parish; aunt, Kerry Parish; and uncle, Gene Parish.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One Harbor Church, 1605 Fisher St, Morehead City, NC 28557 or the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
