Deborah "Debbie" Carol Piner-Krusz, 69, of Otway, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Her service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 9, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service on her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Debbie was born June 14, 1952, in Morehead City. Always one to gain knowledge and explore different opportunities, Debbie had an extensive working career that she took great pride in.
She worked at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point for eight years, four months and six days. Her first job was with the fiscal department and second job was as a cash collection clerk for the commissary. While working there, she received an invitation to take the test for the apprentice program at Cherry Point and scored number seven out of hundreds of people. From there she attended six months of schooling at Craven Community College.
Prior to graduation she requested the opportunity to obtain the high power run up license on the F4 Phantom. Not only did she pass with flying colors, but she was the first women to receive this license. Debbie later attended Wayne Community College, where she earned her associates degree.
Following her faithful service at Cherry Point, Debbie obtained her real estate license and sold for Century 21 in Beaufort and Atlantic Beach.
Always one for new adventures, she later went to work for Belk in the shoe department. After she met and married her husband, Frank, they moved to Florida where she worked at Sears as an appliance specialist and then later at Lowe’s Home Improvement.
While living in Rockledge, Fla., Debbie took great care of her yard which earned her a blue ribbon for the prettiest yard in the city, awarded to her by the mayor of Rockledge. It was while living there that Debbie had her faithful furry companion, Baron Blue Fox Dylan “Blue,” the best Weimaraner dog you could ever imagine. Blue was with her 13 years before passing.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Krusz of the home; daughter, Veronica Taylor (Eric Pake) of Bettie; mother, Nancy Carol Wells of Otway; sisters, Kim Lupton of Harkers Island and Essie House (Walter) of Marshallberg; aunts, Minnie Pollock of Otway and Frances Lewis (Harold) of Otway; uncle; Leon Rose (Mary Lou) of Chincoteague, Va.; grandchildren, Audrianna Rose of Otway and Payton Craig (Emorie) of South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Aiden and Wesson; dear friends, Juanita Gillikin and Greta Smith; any many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Edward Piner; sister, Paul Jean Piner; stepfather, David Wells; maternal grandparents, Telford and Nancy Rose; and paternal grandparents, Elwood and Viona Piner.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the National Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago IL 60601.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
