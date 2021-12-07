Stacy “COBB” B. Guthrie Jr., 82, of Harkers Island, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
A graveside service was Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island with Pastor Clint Nelson officiating.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
