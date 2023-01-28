Ray Wells, Morehead City
Ray Harold Wells, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net
Joe Harper
Joe Louis Harper, 83, of Morehead City, passed away on January 27, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Service are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Larry Pittman, Southport
Dr. Larry Pittman, 67, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at Fort Caswell on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00. Larry received his Master’s Degree in Christian Counseling and Doctorate in Theology at Andersonville Baptist Theological Seminary in Camilla, GA.
Patricia "Dawn" Styron, Harkers Island
Patricia "Dawn" Styron passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. The family will celebrate her life privately. Dawn was born to the late Roosevelt and Gladys Davis on July 27, 1935. She married her true love, Kemp, on November 1, 1950.
JOSEPH CULPEPPER, Mill Creek
Joseph Culpepper, 81, of Mill Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
