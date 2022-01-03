Brenda Louise Phillips Hughes, 73, of Newport, passed away early Wednesday, Dec. 29th, 2021, after a twelve-year battle with pancreatic cancer. In the hands of her family and the Lord, Brenda lay down her armor and is now free from sickness and weariness.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 7th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. The service will be followed by an interment and reception with family and friends at the church’s Fellowship Hall.
Brenda was born November 7th, 1948, in Morehead City to Mr. George Daniel Phillips and wife, Matsy Phillips née Leary. She attended Methodist College and graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in English. After teaching for a few years in Kinston, she returned home to her beloved Carteret County home where she would meet and later marry her husband of 38 years, Larry Hughes of Endicott, NY. The pair would go on to have twin daughters whom Brenda would care for and raise as the family moved during Larry’s time in the US Coast Guard. Nearing his retirement, the family returned to Brenda’s hometown of Morehead City for Larry’s final duty station in order to raise their family and care for her mother. Brenda combined her love of teaching and the Lord by substituting, teaching Sunday School, and Bible classes throughout the community. A longtime member of First United Methodist Church, Brenda continually worked to be a witness of her faith and served as an inspiration during her long and courageous struggle.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Larry Hughes of the home and their daughters, Elaine and Erica Hughes of Newport, NC; sister Georgia Kennedy and husband Bill of Clemmons, NC; brothers Jack Phillips and wife Dianne of Morehead City; and George Daniel Phillips Jr of Greenville, NC; and half-sister, Savannah Phillips and stepmother, Verda Phillips; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by two siblings, her father, George D. Phillips, and her mother, Matsy Phillips of Morehead City,
A special thanks goes out to the many excellent healthcare providers that have helped Brenda throughout the years: Dr. Emmanuel Zervos and the Leo W. Jenkins Cancer Center, Dr. Joseph Nutz and FNP Deana Glasgow, Dr. Kyle Rustoven and the Eastern Radiation Oncology, Dr. James Loynes and Nurse Practitioner Melanie Patterson, and the many caring staff members of the Raab Oncology Clinic.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
