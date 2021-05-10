Marilyn Esther Eubanks, 90, of South River, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at her home.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church in Beaufort, officiated by the Rev. Jacob Snyder. Interment will follow at Hardy family cemetery in South River. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde Eubanks of the home; daughters, Diana Carol Eubanks and Tammy Dewit, both of South River, Josie Lewis of Pennsylvania and Donna Jones of Morehead City; sons, Charles Bihun and Ronald Earl Eubanks, both of Pennsylvania, and Clyde Randolph Griffin of Richlands; as well as multiple grand, great-, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Patricia Ann Duke and Terry Shawn Johnson; and son, John David Bihun.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Marilyn may be made to Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church, 130 Airport Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.