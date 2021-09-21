William “Billy” Clark Lawrence, 83, of Otway, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lawrence family cemetery in Otway with Pastor Charles Tyler officiating.
Billy was a member of Otway Free Will Baptist Church and also a member of Franklin Masonic Lodge #109 of Beaufort. Billy made a living for over 43 years in the dredging industry. He loved spending any free time hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Millie G. Lawrence of Otway; brother in law, Scott Gillikin and wife, Stacy of Otway; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, West and Julia Lawrence, five brothers and three sisters.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
